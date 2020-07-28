Microsoft Family Safety now available on iOS and Android

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Microsoft Family Safety app for iOS and Android devices. Microsoft Family Safety app is designed to help protect your family with digital and physical safety. This new app brings together cross-platform digital safety, such as screen time and content filters, with location sharing to help keep loved ones safe. You can read more about this new app here.

Based on the user feedback from the beta phase, Microsoft Family Safety app has got the following improvements.

We added a new feature to block or unblock specific apps.

We updated our designs to be more accessible and inclusive (i.e. improved visual contrast to help low vision users and provided additional context for screen reader users).

We added more time options for parents to quickly respond to requests for screen time (i.e. you can now easily add 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, or 3 hours of more of screen time).

We added location clustering to see when multiple family members are at the same location (i.e. when multiple people are in one place you can see that there are 4 people and zoom in to see who it is).

In the coming months, Microsoft will add the following two premium features.

Drive safety to help to build better habits behind the wheel with insights on driving behavior

Location alerts to notify you when a family member arrives or departs a specific location. We are also in the process of working to bring digital safety features to iOS to set screen time and content filters on iPhones.

Source: Microsoft