Microsoft has unveiled the first major price increase for Dynamics 365 in over five years

Recently, Microsoft announced the first major price increase for its Dynamics 365 suite of business apps in over five years. The price surge underscores the growing value delivered by Dynamics 365 for its customers. Also, each year, Microsoft releases hundreds of new features and enhancements. As part of the revised pricing, Dynamics 365 applications, including Sales, Customer Service, Finance, Supply Chain Management, and others, will see price increases ranging from 9% to 17%. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central pricing will remain unchanged.

The price hikes, effective October 1st, 2024, will apply to both new and existing customers worldwide. Find the full pricing details (per user per month) below.

Product Price before October 1, 2024 Price as of October 1, 2024 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise $95 $105 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Device $145 $160 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Premium $135 $150 Microsoft Microsoft Relationship Sales3 $162 $177 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Enterprise $95 $105 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service Device $145 $160 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service $95 $105 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Device $145 $160 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance $180 $210 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management $180 $210 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce $180 $210 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources $120 $135 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations $120 $135 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Operations – Device $75 $85

“While a lot has changed in the world in the last five years, our vision has stayed true: ensuring the Dynamics 365 experience helps organizations adapt to change and proactively transform their business. We have delivered on this through innovations that have helped organizations supercharge customer experiences with AI-powered, real-time customer insights for marketers, sellers, and service agents; as well as by optimizing operations and mission-critical processes with data insights, supply chain visibility, and end-to-end automation of financial processes,” wrote Bryan Goode, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications and Platform, Microsoft.

Microsoft mentioned that it will continue to offer the most value and highest return on the investment in Dynamics 365 business applications.