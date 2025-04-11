Microsoft Expands AI Office in London, "We're Hiring," CEO Announces

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is scaling up its presence in London with plans to open a major new office focused on AI. The Microsoft Artificial Intelligence CEO Mustafa Suleyman confirmed the expansion, sharing news on X (formerly Twitter), simply stating, “We’re hiring.”

This move underlines Microsoft’s growing interest in London as a crucial hub for technological innovation. Suleyman’s post coincides with Microsoft’s official blog announcement, highlighting their intent to invest significantly in the city’s workforce, fostering collaboration across local startups and academic communities.

The BBC reports Microsoft’s new office will be strategically located, drawing from London’s vibrant tech talent pool and research institutions. This latest expansion follows a trend by tech giants tapping into London’s expertise, aiming to attract skilled professionals and further drive economic growth in the region.

Microsoft’s increased presence is expected to create numerous job opportunities ranging from software engineering to research roles. Suleyman emphasizes Microsoft’s commitment not only to business growth but also to developing community partnerships and supporting local initiatives.