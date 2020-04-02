Microsoft has rolled out a new update for Edge Canary which adds a new feature to the web browser. Called the picture dictionary, the new feature will allow users to see a picture when the select a word in Immersive reader mode.

Microsoft Edge already has a pretty good reader mode and the latest feature will improve the overall experience for the users. To enable picture dictionary, you will need to follow the steps below:

Open Edge and go to “edge://flags/#edge-reading-view-picture-dictionary“

Click on Default and change it to enable

Restart the browser

Once done, you will see a picture every time you select a word in the reader mode. Do note that the feature is currently available in Microsoft Edge Canary v83.0.472.0 or above. Microsoft has recently added a host of new features to Edge Canary which are expected to roll out to the public with Edge v83 update.

Via Techdows