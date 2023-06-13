How to easily remove modern right click menu in Windows 11

Want to remove the modern right click menu in Windows 11? We’ve got you covered.

For some users, especially those who are already accommodated with older interfaces from Windows 10 or below, the modern right click menu can be a little bit confusing.

The modern right-click menu in Windows 11 is a redesigned context menu that appears when you click on a shortcut or icon. The idea behind the modern context menu is to provide you with fewer options that are always useful and applicable to the shortcut or icon you’ve right-clicked on.

If you could relate to this situation, then this article is for you. Here’s how you can easily remove the modern right click menu in Windows 11

How to remove the modern right click menu in Windows 11

1. Open Command Prompt

2. Copy and paste this command to the terminal, then hit Enter.

reg add “HKCU\Software\Classes\CLSID\{86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}\InprocServer32” /f /ve

3. Close Command Prompt

4. Restart your computer/PC/laptop.

5. To get the modern right click menu, repeat the same steps but copy and paste this command instead:

reg.exe delete “HKCU\Software\Classes\CLSID\{86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}” /f

With that being said, however, the original right click menu still lives inside your Windows 11, although you’d need to click Show more options from the modern right click menu.

