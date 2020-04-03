Microsoft has been constantly working on improving Chromium-based Edge for the users and the company has released a new update for Edge Canary that adds another important feature to the browser.

Currently installing the new Edge browser replaces Legacy Edge and if you were using the Legacy Edge browser then there’s an easy way to import data from Legacy Edge to the new Chromium-based Edge browser. To try out the new feature, you will need Microsoft Edge Canary v83.0.473.0 or above. Once you have it, you can head to “edge://flags/#edge-legacy-import” and select “Enable” from the drop-down menu.

Once down, you will need to follow the steps below to import settings, bookmarks and more from Legacy Edge browser to the new Chromium-based Edge:

Open Chromium-based Edge and head to Settings>Profiles>Import browser data

Select Microsoft Edge Legacy and choose the items like Bookmarks and passwords

Now click Import to import them to Chromium-based Edge

By default. Chromium Edge will import—Favorites or bookmarks, saved passwords, search engine, Addresses, Payment info, Browsing history, Cookies, Homepage, Settings, Open tabs and Extensions. The feature is currently available for Microsoft Edge Canary but we expect it to roll out to other Insider Channels soon. Microsoft has cancelled the Edge v82 release so we expect Microsoft to add this to v83 of Chromium-based Edge.

Via Techdows