Microsoft Edge Dev channel updated with the ability to resume a download and more

Microsoft today announced the release of v83.0.467.0 build for Edge Dev channel. This update comes with the ability to resume a download from the Downloads page and more. Microsoft today also announced changes to Edge release schedule. Find the details below.

Microsoft is cancelling the version 82 release.

Microsoft Edge 81 will release to Stable in early April, followed by an early release of Microsoft Edge 83 in mid-May.

Find the full change log of v83.0.467.0 below.

Added feature:

Added the ability to resume a download from the Downloads management page.

Improved reliability:

Fixed an issue where watching protected video on certain devices sometimes causes a bluescreen. Note that this fix temporarily prevents certain video features from working until a more permanent fix can be put into place.

Fixed an issue where navigating to certain websites sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed an issue where opening the Collections pane sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed an issue where adding an item to a Collection sometimes crashes the browser.

Fixed a crash when exporting a Collection to a Word document.

Fixed an issue where certain websites experience hangs when Tracking Prevention is enabled.

Changed behavior:

Fixed an issue where inactive tabs no longer use the Windows accent color if it’s set to appear in title bars.

Removed the ability to install or launch apps or PWAs from the … menu in InPrivate windows.

Changed the link that appears on the Favorites Bar if there are no favorites there to go to the Favorites Management page instead of the Import page.

Changed the behavior of installing websites as apps to no longer create a desktop shortcut as part of installation.

Fixed an issue where certain websites report a problem with cookie settings.

Fixed an issue where folders on the Favorites Bar sometimes don’t open.

Fixed an issue where inking on a local PDF file and clicking the save button unexpectedly shows the Save As dialog.

Fixed an issue on Mac where the video scrubber on the Touchbar was appearing for webpages that don’t have any video content.

Fixed an issue where videos sometimes aren’t added properly to a Collection.

Fixed an issue where adding an item from the new tab page to a Collection results in the wrong favicon being shown in the Collection.

Known issues:

Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for some of the fixes we’ve made to come to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator. We hope that this will be improved once version 81 is released to Stable.

After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. Opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware, and is most easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.

Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.

There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.

At certain zoom levels, there is a noticeable line between the browser UI and the web contents.

The update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.