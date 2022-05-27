After plenty of vague statements and speculation, Microsoft has finally confirmed it is working on an Xbox Cloud Gaming standalone streaming device codenamed ‘Keystone’, but it’s not all good news.

In a statement given to Windows Central, Microsoft confirmed that over the past few years it has been working on a game-streaming device, codenamed Keystone, which could simply be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console or any additional hardware beyond a controller.

After first vaguely announcing this codenamed device a year ago, Microsoft has supposedly been “unwavering” in its goal to “enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want.” Despite this commitment, Microsoft has revealed that development on this standalone device hasn’t been without issue, as it is now reevaluating the device.

“As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future.”

Unfortunately, that’s the end of the statement given to Windows Central, so there’s no word on what changes are being made to the Keystone device or if it’s being scrapped entirely in favor of another project.

Previously Microsoft has also stated its intent to work with a variety of television manufacturers in order to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to a number of smart TVs natively, however, it’s similarly unclear how far along in development this program is.

Thankfully it’s not all bad news for fans of Xbox Cloud Gaming, as Microsoft is routinely adding more games to the program each month alongside the usual suite of Game Pass additions.