Just as we expect to see every other Tuesday, Microsoft has confirmed the latest batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next few weeks.

Featuring six games that are available on Xbox Game Pass as they launch, the back half of May has a huge amount to offer Game Pass subscribers across Xbox and PC. With five of the ten added titles being available to play today, let’s get right into what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass from the 17th to the 27th of May.

Her Story (PC) – Available Today

A woman is interviewed seven times by the police. Search the video database and explore hundreds of authentic clips to discover her story in this groundbreaking and award-winning narrative game.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Frontier’s highly successful Jurassic World Evolution. This bold new era in the Jurassic World Evolution game franchise builds upon the ground-breaking and immersive management game before it.

Little Witch in the Woods (Console and PC) – Available Today

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Little Witch in the Woods tells the story of Ellie, an apprentice witch. Explore the mystical forest, help the charming residents, and experience the daily life of the witch.

Skate (Cloud) – Available Today

Skate your way and live the dream with multiple path progression. Make a name for yourself by owning spots, and grabbing footage to earn your spot with magazine covers and real world sponsors.

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Umurangi Generation is a first-person photography game in the retro future. Set in Tauranga Aotearoa off the back of an impending crisis you are a courier for the Tauranga Express.

Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 19

Create your farm and let the good times grow! Harvest crops, tend to animals, manage productions, and take on seasonal challenges.

Vampire Survivors (PC) – May 19

Mow down thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn! Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where your choices can allow you to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at you.

Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 24

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Meet the Floppy Knights: tangible projections summoned from floppy disks! Tactics fuse with card game mechanics as Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor & her robot-arm bestie, square off in turn-based battles.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – May 24

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Equipped with cutting-edge salvaging tech, carve & slice spaceships to recover valuable materials. Upgrade your gear to take on more lucrative contracts and pay your billion credits debt to LYNX Corp!

Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) – May 26

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: The award-winning series returns as Karl Fairburne fights to uncover Project Kraken in 1944 France. The genre-defining authentic sniping, with enhanced kill cam, has never looked or felt better as you fight across immersive maps to stop the Nazi war machine in its tracks.

Cricket 22 (PC) – May 27

Cricket 22 delivers the Ashes, the Big Bash, The Hundred, and a multitude of other fan-favorite competitions! All-new mechanics, commentary, and a captivating, narrative-driven career mode, will immediately immerse you in the ultimate cricket experience to date.

As always, it’s not all good news when Microsoft announces the next batch of additions to Xbox Game Pass, as there are also a number of games leaving the platform at the end of the month. On the 31st of May, these are the games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass: