Microsoft expanding Xbox Cloud gaming to more users later this year

Microsoft today made several new announcements related to Xbox. First, Microsoft announced that it is working on its own streaming devices for cloud gaming to reach more gamers on any TV or monitor without the need for a console at all. Second, Microsoft announced that it is working with TV manufacturers to embed the Xbox experience directly into Smart TVs. Apart from these two, Microsoft also has plans to expand Xbox cloud gaming to more users later this year. Find the details below.
- Xbox is exploring new subscription offerings for Xbox Game Pass so more players around the world can experience the most immersive and fun games across devices, geographies, and financial realities.
- Xbox is working with telecommunications providers on new purchasing models like Xbox All Access, which allows consumers to buy both a console and Game Pass for a low monthly price, rather than spending money up front.
- Cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will launch in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan later this year.
- In the next few weeks, cloud gaming on the browser will open to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. With Edge, Chrome, and Safari support, players will be a click away from gaming on almost any device.
- We’re in the final stages of updating our Microsoft datacenters around the world with our latest generation of hardware, the Xbox Series X. This means gamers will see faster load times, improved frame rates, and experience Xbox Series X|S optimized games.
- Later this year, we’ll add cloud gaming directly into the Xbox app on PC and integrate it into our console experience to light up scenarios like try before you download.
Source: Microsoft
