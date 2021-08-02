We heard nearly a year ago that Microsoft is working on a Project xCloud streaming stick for your TV, and today a render is doing the rounds purporting to be depicting the device.

The images were posted on Twitter by Post Up from an anonymous source.

? The Xbox Stream box is coming! pic.twitter.com/t3NY0QnCcu — Post Up (@PostUp_bbb) July 31, 2021

The images are however not new, and were first posted in May this year, originally sourced from a now-deleted 4Chan thread.

Even then there were major doubts about the render, which appeared to be poor quality, for example not depicting real materials, and with poor lighting and staging.

Microsoft is definitely working on a streaming stick for Xbox, with Phill Spencer noting last year:

“I think you’re going to see lower-priced hardware as part of our ecosystem when you think about streaming sticks and other things that somebody might want to just go plug into their TV and go play via xCloud.”

It seems unlikely however that the pictures above are what it will actually look like.