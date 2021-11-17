Xbox’s 20th-anniversary celebration may have been and gone, but there’s still plenty of reason to celebrate as Xbox Cloud gaming has launched on Xbox One and Series X|S consoles today.

Available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 25 regions, Xbox Cloud Gaming allows users to play a select catalogue of games via the cloud without any need to download, install, or update games.

While this is a handy feature to have on Xbox Series X|S consoles if you want to try out a game before committing valuable hard drive space, Xbox Cloud Gaming is even better on Xbox One consoles. This is because, since Xbox Cloud Gaming uses Xbox Series X hardware, you’re able to play next-gen exclusive titles such as Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker.

Microsoft is planning to continue expanding this service in the future with more games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, which should be coming in early 2022, as well as more regions, to allow as many people as possible to play via the cloud.

Alongside Xbox Cloud Gaming for consoles, Microsoft is planning to introduce the feature to Smart TV’s in the future, making games even more accessible than ever before, as all you’d need is a supported TV, a controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.