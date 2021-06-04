Microsoft has added yet another one of the most-requested features to Teams. The software giant has added more status options to Teams, including ‘In a meeting,’ ‘Presenting,’ ‘In a call,’ ‘Out of office,’ ‘Be right back,’ and many more. Moreover, Teams will let you create custom status options, making it easier for you to create an out-of-office message.

On the Microsoft Teams UserVoice page, Microsoft has recently informed that it’s added as many as six new status options to Teams. These new status options are now available for all Teams users and are not limited to Preview users.

You can find the list of presence statuses that are currently available by clicking here.

In the coming days, Microsoft will add more useful features to Teams. One of the features that are currently in the developmental phase is the End to End encryption calls for Teams. The macOS native notifications support is also in the final stages of development, meaning the feature might soon become available for all macOS users. The ability to delete private chat threads is another useful feature that will soon be added to Teams.

For students and teachers, the Redmond company recently rolled out the ability to download a list of users who attended a meeting, thus helping teachers keeping an eye on students’ attendance reports. It’s also working on a feature that will let students privately message teachers but not each other.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest developments regarding Microsoft Teams here.