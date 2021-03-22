Microsoft Teams is one of the most used communication tools alongside Zoom, Cisco Webex, and one of the reasons behind Teams’ success is that the company is adding some useful new features on a regular basis. One of the features the Microsoft Teams engineering team is currently working on is Supervised chat.

Microsoft Teams UserVoice page described the Supervised chat as a feature that “provides a safe solution in education that allows chat to be turned off for student-to-student communication, while still allowing students to connect with their teachers and peers in a safe manner.” The feature is currently in the testing phase, meaning users will have to wait a few more days to get their hands on the feature.

Unfortunately, Microsoft didn’t share a timeline about when the feature will be available for the general public. But we’re expecting it to become available for everyone in a month or two.

Besides Supervised chat, Microsoft is also working on another useful feature for educational institutions — the ability to download a list of users who attended a meeting. This feature is also in the developmental phase, and what’s even worse is that we don’t know when it’ll be available for the general public. You can know more about Microsoft Teams here.

Meanwhile, if you’re an educational institute., let us know whether this feature will be useful.