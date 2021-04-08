Microsoft Teams is one of the best communication tools, the reason being the fact that it’s reliable and has a lot of useful features. But what makes it stand out from the rest is that Microsoft is adding exciting new features to it on a regular basis. We recently reported that Microsoft is working on the ability to let users download the attendance report after the meeting has ended.

Now the good news is that the software giant is almost ready to roll out the feature to all the Teams users. On the Microsoft Teams UserVoice page, the company has informed that it’s in the process of rolling out a new feature that will let Teams users download the attendance report after the meeting ends. The company has also confirmed that the feature will be available in the coming weeks. And the confirmation gives us hope that the feature will go live by the end of this month.

The ability to download the attendance report is one of the most requested features on the Teams UserVoice page. Users have been asking to add the feature since 2018, but it took almost three years to add the feature to Teams — anyways, better late than never.

