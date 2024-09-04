Mark your calendar. Business-friendly Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are coming soon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is back with an addition to its impressive Surface lineup for business. Initially launched for customers a while ago, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 will be available for enterprises later this month on September 10, 2024.

The Surface Pro 11th Edition, launching Wi-Fi models on September 10 and 5G models on September 26, gets Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus variants. It has a variety of RAM and storage options, while the X Plus or X Elite-powered Surface Laptop 7 gets up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Earlier in March, Microsoft announced the commercial version of Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, the Redmond company’s first AI PCs for businesses, and so it seems like they want to capitalize on that success for Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7.

Surface Laptop 7 was once touted as the cheapest Copilot+ PC in the market at $999 for customers, but that’ll change soon. Qualcomm’s latest 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chips are coming to the market to power low-entry Copilot+ PCs and it drops the price tag as low as $800 compared to the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus or 12-core Snapdragon X Elite.

Samsung has recently launched a new variant of the Galaxy Book4 Edge with a 15-inch screen and the 8-core SoC. And, a recent leak also revealed that Lenovo is set to launch two laptops with this chip, the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 and Slim 5x.

Elsewhere in the announcement, Microsoft also mentions that a new Surface Keyboard with a dedicated key for Copilot will hit the market on October 3.