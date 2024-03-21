After two years, Microsoft launches commercial-only Surface Pro 10, packed with Intel Core Ultra processors
- Surface Pro 10 launched today with 19-hour battery life.
- It features Intel Core Ultra processors, 13-inch IPS display, and weighs 0.8 kg.
- The new device also offers up to 64GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and, of course, a Copilot key.
The rumor is true. Microsoft has finally launched the Surface Pro 10 during today’s business-focused Surface “New Era of Work” event. And, from the look of it, it looks like a nice refresh for the 2022 Surface Pro 9 with up to 19 hours of battery life.
From the inside, the Surface Pro 10 gets two processor options, either the AI-friendly Intel Core Ultra 5 135U or Ultra 7 165U. It also has 13-inch IPS touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate & 3:2 aspect ratio, and 1,94 lbs (around 0.8 kg) weight, making it a pretty lightweight device to bring around.
For its RAM, Microsoft gives plenty of LPDDR5X options, ranging from 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB. You also get to choose between 256GB, 516GB or 1TB detachable Gen4 SSD in the storage department. And, of course, just like any other new device launched these days, the Surface Pro 10 also gets a dedicated Copilot key in its keyboard.
And, you can also replace components like SSD, battery, motherboard (which includes processor and RAM), thermal, microphone, display modules, rear and front cameras, speakers, and more, by scanning RQ codes located on these components. It takes you to easy-to-follow tutorials, which also come with markings.
Pre-order begins now at $1,199 on the Microsoft Store with shipping starting April this year. The company also launched another Surface device, the Surface Laptop 6, in this event.
The previous model, the Surface Pro 9 from 2022, appears quite similar to its successor, the Surface Pro 10. However, one notable distinction between the two lies in their CPU choices.
While the Surface Pro 9 offered options including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, as well as Intel Core i5 1235U or 1245U, and Core i7 1255U or 1265U, the Surface Pro 10 definitely does bring advancements in this aspect.