Lenovo's upcoming 8-core Snapdragon X Plus laptops have been leaked

Reports online in recent days say Qualcomm is set to launch its now-unreleased 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chips, which will soon power the “entry-level” Copilot+ PCs. While the price drop only goes as low as $800 (compared to other AI PCs with Snapdragon X Elite or 10-core X Plus), it’s still some number

Reliable laker Evan Blass, whose X account is private, has now leaked the press release from Lenovo (via The Verge), featuring the upcoming IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 and IdeaPad Slim 5x that will have the X Plus octa-core chips powering the device.

According to the leaked press release of the product, Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 boasts a 14-inch display with an inside of 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB SSD storage, two USB type C ports, two type A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD reader, and Wi-Fi 7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 support with the Luna grey color variant.

Also coming with a 14-inch display, the Slim 5x brings up to 32GB LPDDR5X dual channel RAM, up to 1TB SSD storage, and a full-metal chassis. There is also one USB type C port, two type A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 with cloud grey and abyss blue color variants.

Both of these laptops are powered by Qualcomm Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second).

The Slim 5x will start at €899 (about $990), and the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 at €999, with availability anticipated in September. Lenovo is set to launch these new laptops at the upcoming IFA 2024 trade event in Berlin, Germany, starting on September 6.