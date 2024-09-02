Lenovo's upcoming 8-core Snapdragon X Plus laptops have been leaked

The entry level chip drops the Copilot+ PCs price tags as low as $800

by Rafly Gilang 

Key notes

  • Reports online say that Qualcomm will launch the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chips.
  • Now, a recent leak reveals that Lenovo will have two upcoming Copilot+ laptops with these chips.
  • The laptops are set to be announced at the IFA 2024 trade event in Berlin, Germany.
Lenovo laptops with 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chips

Reports online in recent days say Qualcomm is set to launch its now-unreleased 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chips, which will soon power the “entry-level” Copilot+ PCs. While the price drop only goes as low as $800 (compared to other AI PCs with Snapdragon X Elite or 10-core X Plus), it’s still some number

Reliable laker Evan Blass, whose X account is private, has now leaked the press release from Lenovo (via The Verge), featuring the upcoming IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 and IdeaPad Slim 5x that will have the X Plus octa-core chips powering the device.

According to the leaked press release of the product, Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 boasts a 14-inch display with an inside of 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB SSD storage, two USB type C ports, two type A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD reader, and Wi-Fi 7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 support with the Luna grey color variant.

Here’s what the leak looks like:

Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1

Also coming with a 14-inch display, the Slim 5x brings up to 32GB LPDDR5X dual channel RAM, up to 1TB SSD storage, and a full-metal chassis. There is also one USB type C port, two type A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, and support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 with cloud grey and abyss blue color variants.

Here’s what the leak looks like:

Both of these laptops are powered by Qualcomm Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second).

The Slim 5x will start at €899 (about $990), and the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 at €999, with availability anticipated in September. Lenovo is set to launch these new laptops at the upcoming IFA 2024 trade event in Berlin, Germany, starting on September 6.

