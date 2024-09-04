Samsung gives its Galaxy Book4 Edge the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chip

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The laptop will be equipped with the cheaper 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chip.

Samsung has recently announced its latest Galaxy Book4 Edge with a 15-inch display. The best part of it, unlike the original that arrived back in May this year with the Snapdragon X Elite chip, the 15-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge comes with the cheaper 8-core Snapdragon X Plus.

Sporting a cool, distinctive Sapphire Blue color, the laptop comes with a precisely 15.6-inch full HD (FHD) display, a long-lasting battery with fast charging, and Samsung Knox multi-layer security.

As for the inside, it’s also powered by Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second), Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, and two variants of storage between 256 GB and 512 GB.

The original Galaxy Book4 Edge comes with two variants, the 14-inch and 16-inch displays. Both options, however, are powered by 12-core Snapdragon X Elite 3.4/3.8 GHz.

Copilot+ PCs are crazy expensive with price tags hanging above $1,000. But, reports have been saying that Qualcomm is set to drop the price as low as $800 with the new 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chip. Another leaked information also revealed that Lenovo is set to launch two Copilot+ laptops powered by this chip namely the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 and Slim 5x.

While the price drop isn’t as grand, the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chip focuses on AI capabilities more than its graphical prowess, and it may not be a good option for hardcore gaming. Early benchmarks suggest the chip shows up to 20% slower CPU and 40% slower GPU performance compared to competitors.