Can 8-core Snapdragon X Plus really hold up Copilot+ PCs? Leaked benchmark tells an unimpressive story

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

An 8-core Snapdragon X Plus is reportedly on the way, and recent reports also suggest that we may be seeing a cheaper Copilot+ PC powered by this chip this month with a price drop as low as $800.

But how good is the octa-core chip?

While Qualcomm will possibly be launching the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus during the IFA 2024 Berlin between September 6-10, 2024, online publications have managed to get their hands on the leaked first benchmark scores of the entry-level chip. And, to be fair, it’s not looking so good.

Wccftech leaked the first benchmarks of the chip, billed as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus “X1P-42-100” 8-core CPU, revealing subpar performance in both CPU and GPU tests. Targeted at entry-level and mainstream markets, this chip features eight Oryon CPU cores, and an Adreno X1-45 GPU, and is designed to prioritize AI capabilities over graphics performance.

As the report reads, the opta-core chip scored up to 20% slower in CPU benchmarks (via Cinebench 2024) and 40% slower in GPU tests (via 3DMark Time Spy) compared to its competitors—and that can be quite worrying for AI tasks on Copilot+ PCs that the company is advertising this chip for.

A Copilot+ PC is usually powered by the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip or its less powerful variant, the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus. The price tag goes over $1,000, with the cheapest variant (so far) being the Surface Laptop 7 at a minimum of $999.

But, as Microsoft wants to scoop more users to adopt its AI, the Redmond company seems ready to lower the minimum requirement with the 8-core version of the Snapdragon X Plus.

You can keep an eye on the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus launch on Snapdragon’s YouTube stream, starting on September 4 at 1 PM CET/4 AM PT.