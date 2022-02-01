Stuffing all the open windows on a single computer screen of your PC or laptop can be an eyesore. Perhaps, it is time to consider a portable monitor. In that case, Lepow Lite H1 is the best answer. Even better, it is offering a 26% discount today!

Lepow Lite H1 is a beautiful 14-inch monitor with excellent specs and a portable design. It is incredibly lightweight at only 1.07 pounds and even comes with a cover, making it highly convenient for individuals who frequently travel. Besides protection, the cover also doubles as a stand that allows you to position the monitor either vertically or horizontally.

The quality of the Lepow Lite H1 needs to be highlighted, as well. It boasts FHD 1080p resolution, IPS technology panel, and 178 degrees visual angle. With the said features, details are presented incisively and vividly. Moreover, you have the option for a 1000:1 contrast ratio and HDR mode to further upgrade the visual experience. Yet, regardless of your preferred setting, there are no polarized lights and blurs that can interfere with your viewing experience even when you view the monitor from the side. Add to that, the monitor has an eye protection feature that can prevent eye fatigue during a long period of screen exposure.

On the other hand, besides working as a computer monitor extension or as a presentation tool, Lepow Lite H1 can function as a piece of entertainment equipment, too. Thanks to its built-in dual sound stereo speaker and 3.5mm audio ports, you can enjoy viewing videos and movies. It is also compatible with Switch, PS4, and Xbox, making it more attractive for gamers.

Furthermore, setting it up is incredibly easy and fast as it supports USB-C and mini-HDMI. And with the ports placed at the back of the monitor, messy-looking cables won’t be a problem. The package also includes everything you would need, such as USB-C to USB-C cable for a Macbook laptop monitor, a mini HDMI to HDMI cable, a power cable, a wall charger, and a user guide. With all these accessories, you will definitely enjoy Lepow Lite H1 with a laptop, gaming console screen, smartphone, and more.