HP announces seven new X Series gaming monitors

HP today announced seven new HP X Series Gaming Monitors. These monitors offer great value for the price. Four of these X Series monitors will be IPS flat screened with 27-inch, 32-inch and 34-inch options while the remaining three X Series monitors will be VA curved with 27-inch and 32-inch sizes.

All these monitors offer 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and HP Eye Ease with EyeSafe Certification and an adjustable stand. HP also mentioned that each monitor was made with 80% post-consumer recycled materials and recyclable packaging. Using these monitors, you can also access a range of features in OMEN Gaming Hub.

Model Size Panel type Resolution Refresh rate Curve Price Availability X27 27-inch IPS 1920 x 1080 165Hz No $259 Now X27q 27-inch IPS 2560 x 1440 165Hz No $339 Now X27c 27-inch VA 1902 x 1080 165Hz 1500R $259 October X27qc 27-inch VA 2560 x 1440 165Hz 1500R $349 October X32 32-inch IPS 2560 x 1440 165Hz No $389 August X32c 32-inch VA 1920 x 1080 165Hz 1500R $309 October X34 34-inch IPS 3440 x 1440 165Hz No $459 September

Source: HP