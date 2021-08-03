HP announces seven new X Series gaming monitors

HP X Series Monitors

HP today announced seven new HP X Series Gaming Monitors. These monitors offer great value for the price. Four of these X Series monitors will be IPS flat screened with 27-inch, 32-inch and 34-inch options while the remaining three X Series monitors will be VA curved with 27-inch and 32-inch sizes.

All these monitors offer 165Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and HP Eye Ease with EyeSafe Certification and an adjustable stand. HP also mentioned that each monitor was made with 80% post-consumer recycled materials and recyclable packaging. Using these monitors, you can also access a range of features in OMEN Gaming Hub.

ModelSizePanel typeResolutionRefresh rateCurvePriceAvailability
X2727-inchIPS1920 x 1080165HzNo$259Now
X27q27-inchIPS2560 x 1440165HzNo$339Now
X27c27-inchVA1902 x 1080165Hz1500R$259October
X27qc27-inchVA2560 x 1440165Hz1500R$349October
X3232-inchIPS2560 x 1440165HzNo$389August
X32c32-inchVA1920 x 1080165Hz1500R$309October
X3434-inchIPS3440 x 1440165HzNo$459September

Source: HP

