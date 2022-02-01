With another month upon us, Xbox has announced the latest gaggle of games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the first half of February.

Featuring ten games in total and three day one releases, Xbox Game Pass is having another great month this February with plenty to look forward to, regardless of what you’re into. This month, Xbox Game Pass is getting puzzle games, roguelikes, JRPGs, survival games, and First Person Shooters, so there really is something for everyone.

Without any further ado, here’s a little bit about each of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the first half of February:

Contrast (Cloud and Console) – February 3

Contrast is a puzzle/platform game where you can move between a fantastic 3D world and a mysterious shadowy universe in 2D in the blink of an eye. Delve into a dreamlike and surreal 1920s world, inspired by the performance art world of vaudeville and film noir, and cradled by a smooth and sultry jazz ambience.

Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 3

By night, delve deep into your subconscious and discover powerful artefacts to conquer your nightmares. By day, explore the city of Redhaven and build relationships to unlock the power of your dreams. Dream. Die. Wake. Repeat.

Telling Lies (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 3

Four private lives. One big lie. Search through secretly recorded video conversations to discover the truth. The successor to the acclaimed Her Story.

Besiege (Game Preview)(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10

Besiege is a physics-based building game in which you construct medieval siege engines. Battle your way through a 54 level single-player campaign, unleash chaos with your friends in multiplayer, create your own worlds with the level editor, customize your game with mods through the workshop.

CrossfireX (Console) – February 10

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Play the first CrossfireX single-player campaign, Operation: Catalyst, developed in partnership with Remedy Entertainment. Take control of a Global Risk unit, as they traverse through enemy territory to save their captured teammate and uncover the dark secrets of the Black List Mercenary group.

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Wage epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene on their quest to find a cure to the all-consuming Corrosion in this grand tale of hope and sacrifice, created by a small team of passionate JRPG lovers.

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10

Guide ‘Skul’ on his quest to single-handedly take on the Imperial Army and rescue his King from captivity, in an action-packed rogue-lite 2D platformer for the ages.

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 10

Join Jack and his friends in an epic,?post-apocalyptic?quest to save?our?world from?the?Queen of the Slime Monsters!?

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Experience everything that the ARK franchise has to offer in this definitive collection! Tame and ride primaeval creatures as you explore savage lands, team up with other players to compete in epic tribal battles, and travel together on the greatest Dinosaur-filled adventure of all time.

Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Infernax is the adventures of a great knight who returns to his homeland only to find it plagued with unholy magic. Uncover the mysteries of the curse and face the consequences of your actions.

As always, it’s not all good news when a new assortment of games gets announced for Xbox Game Pass, as a number of games will also be leaving the service. This month, on the 15th of February, the following games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass: