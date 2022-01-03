Report: Apple will unveil the biggest MacBook Air redesign this year

MacBook Air is the thinnest and lightest notebook in the Apple’s laptop lineup. It is quite popular among students across the world because of its affordable price tag. Last year, Apple updated the MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip to deliver much better performance and battery life. Yesterday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple will unveil the biggest MacBook Air redesign this year. In addition to the new M2 processor, Apple MacBook Air may feature a new industrial design with improved display and more.

Mark Gurman also expects Apple to release the following products in 2022:

A new entry-level MacBook Pro

A new iPad Pro with wireless charging

A smaller Mac Pro with up to 40 CPU cores and 128 graphics cores

A new Mac mini

A large-screened iMac Pro

iPhone SE 5G in the first half of 2022

iPhone 14 with punch-hole notch for front camera

A rugged version of Apple Watch aimed at extreme-sports enthusiasts

A VR headset (with some AR features) codenamed N301, and its accompanying rOS, codenamed Oak.

Source: Bloomberg