Lenovo announces redesigned and re-engineered ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4

Lenovo today announced the new redesigned and re-engineered ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 laptop targeting professionals. This new ThinkPad X1 Extreme is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series vPro processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, up to 64GB DDR4 memory and dual Solid-State Drive (SSD) support. You can also configure this laptop with an optional 5G Wireless WAN for seamless connectivity. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 features an edge-to-edge 16-inch display with up to 4K resolution and Dolby Vision.

Highlights of ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4:

Thin at just 17.7mm and under 1.81kg (four pounds), the X1 Extreme Gen 4 exudes quality with multiple layers of reinforced carbon fiber.

Lenovo engineers developed three new complementary cooling systems for the NVIDIA RTX configured models. A hybrid cooling system uses both traditional heat pipes as well as a large vapor chamber to keep intensive graphics running optimally. A keyboard air intake increases the cool air flow through the fans while maintaining spill resistance. Finally, a dual bypass design allows air to flow over the top and bottom of the cooling system to improve thermal insulation.

New 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display surrounded by a four-sided narrow bezel design, encased in a 17.7mm chassis weighing 1.81kg (3.99 pounds)

Display options offer up to 600 nit brightness with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR for ultra-vivid image quality and feature low blue light technology. Touch, pen and factory color calibration capability are also optional.

Powering stunning visuals requires high-performance mobile graphics delivered courtesy of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti, NVIDIA RTX 3060, RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 Laptop GPUs, the latter with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Communicating from anywhere has never been easier or faster with Intel Wi-Fi 6E 3 and optional 5G Wireless WAN 1 providing optimum connection at home, in the office or somewhere in between.

X1 Extreme Gen 4 can be configured with up to 64GB DDR4 memory and two 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and a standard 90Whr (Watt hour) battery offers up to 10.7 hours of battery life 4 .

. The new design integrates an FHD or FHD Infrared webcam for improved video conferencing quality, and of course includes a physical camera shutter. Entertainment and Unified Communications are further enhanced by a Dolby Atmos Speaker System which fires crystal clear sound towards the user, and far field microphones ensure they are clearly heard.

Security and ease of use experience are not forgotten. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button for easier sign on through Windows Hello™, a larger 115mm touchpad caters to users who prefer this control method to the legendary TrackPoint and rapid access keys allow quick answer and hang up of audio and video calls.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme will be available from August 2021 starting at 2099 Euros.

Source: Lenovo