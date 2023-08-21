Exclusive: Lenovo’s upcoming Legion 9i flagship gaming laptop

Lenovo is set to unveil its flagship gaming laptop, the Legion 9i, at IFA 2023. This laptop will offer a stunning combination of power, performance, and design. Here are some of the exclusive features and details of this upcoming device.

The Legion 9i will run on up to Intel Core i9 HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series GPU, which will enable it to handle any game or task with ease.

The laptop will have a sophisticated cooling system that consists of a triple fan system with 3D blades and liquid metal cooling. This will ensure that the laptop remains cool and quiet even under heavy load.

The laptop will sport a Lenovo PureSight Gaming display with IPS and variable refresh rate. This will provide a smooth and immersive gaming experience with vivid colors and sharp details.

The laptop will have a new carbon material cover on the top, which will give it a distinctive and elegant look. You can see how it looks in the first image.

The laptop will also have the Lenovo AI Engine+ feature, which will optimize the laptop’s performance based on the user’s preferences and needs.

The Lenovo Legion 9i will have the following port selection: 2 X USB Type A 1 USB Type C 2 X Thunderbolt 4 RJ45 Ethernet HDMI 2.1 Audio Jack SD Card Reader 3.0



The Lenovo Legion 9i is expected to be one of the best gaming laptops in the market. If you are looking for a high-end gaming laptop, you should definitely keep an eye on this one.