Today, HP announced Z2 Mini G9, the world’s most powerful mini workstation. The Z2 Mini G9 is powered by 12th gen Intel Core processors (including K-Series) and NVIDIA RTX professional graphics for impressive performance. The Z2 Mini G9 easily fits on your desk or mounted behind a display, so you can enjoy superior performance without losing valuable office space.

HP Z2 Mini G9 is expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

Source: HP