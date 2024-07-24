Starting today, you can get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox Game Pass

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Have you been longing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox Game Pass? If so, you’re in for a good piece of news.

Just months after its release, Microsoft has just announced that the 2023 hit is coming to the subscription plan, starting today, July 24, 2024. The Redmond company’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, the franchise’s famed publisher, has obviously sweetened the process after such a long time of speculation.

Modern Warfare 3 comes for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Console, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, adding its single-player campaign, multiplayer modes, and open-world Zombies to the service. The game itself is priced at $69.99 for cross-gen bundling without a Game Pass subscription.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the second Activision-Blizzard title to hit the subscription plan after Diablo 4.

Microsoft has recently raised the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan by around 30% price from $16.99 to $19.99. The Redmond tech giant also introduced a new Game Pass Standard inferior tier with a $14.99 monthly price tag, which offers the Game Pass catalog and online multiplayer but excludes Day One games.

Not that big of a change, but it was enough that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was furious, calling the new tier a “degraded product.” In a recent court filing, the regulator says that Microsoft is pushing users to switch to a more expensive or less valuable service.