CES is one of the most exciting events everyone is waiting for each year. And last January, CES didn’t fail to surprise the world with the newest innovations that can help us live more comfortably in this fast-paced generation. We saw a wide variety of jaw-dropping devices in the event, and most of them have one common denominator: the Windows 11 operating system.

The OS has a massive influence on new models of devices being released today, and the answer is obvious. It offers Window’s latest and most convenient features, contributing to users’ productivity and comfort. If you are wondering what Windows 11 devices at CES ruled our list, here they are:

Acer Vero National Geographic Edition

This year’s CES is all about commitment to sustainability in the ecosystem, pushing more and more companies to design eco-friendly products with lighter ecological footprints. One that caught our eye is the Acer Vero National Geographic Edition.

It is a special National Geographic edition of the Acer Aspire Vero, which sports some components partially made from recycled materials. It includes the paint-free chassis with 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and keycaps with 50% PCR. Even its packaging box, laptop bag, keyboard sheet, and charger sleeve are recycled materials. Nonetheless, what makes this laptop more remarkable is its mission to support the project of the U.S.-based global nonprofit National Geographic Society. Each purchase will contribute to the group’s exploration, research, and education activities.

On the other side of the coin, Acer Vero National Geographic Edition doesn’t disappoint in terms of performance. It comes with all the big internal specs you need to stay productive at work or in your studies, including the pre-installed Windows 11, Wi-Fi 6, 11th Gen Intel Core processors, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also boasts a 15.6″ FHD IPS display, Acer’s TrueHarmony, and Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction technology for a better user experience.

ASUS Expertbook B3 Detachable

ASUS has always been one of the top participants at CES that presents the wildest designs possible in devices. Now, it gives the ASUS Expertbook B3 Detachable (B3000). It is the solution needed by students and business individuals looking for handy units that they can use everywhere without compromising performance and speed.

The build of the Expertbook B3 is incredibly unbelievable. It has a 2-in-1 design, letting it serve both as a laptop and a tablet. It comes with a detachable, magnetic dual-orientation ExpertStand cover stand, the smart ExpertBoard keyboard, and a stylus, which you can attach and detach according to your needs. Most of all, the Expertbook B3 boasts an extremely thin and lightweight, fashionable body with a 16:10 multitouch screen. Meanwhile, it sports Windows 11, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform, Qualcomm Adreno GPU 618, and 128G eMMC storage.

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Like the other CES entries, the Dell XPS 13 Plus aims to contribute to environmental sustainability by using 100% sustainably sourced and renewable materials packaging. Nonetheless, its main focus is serving consumers the sleekest design possible, allowing it to compete as the most beautiful laptop in the market.

Dell XPS 13 Plus underlines minimalism in its design by giving us a flawless zero-lattice keyboard, an extra smooth shell, and a screen with an ultra-narrow bezel. It also sports a seemingly invisible glass touchpad that utilizes haptic vibration motors to simulate a clicking sensation. Together with curved edges and a pleasant finish, these details make the Dell XPS 13 Plus a genuine product of perfection.

As for the performance, it is also geared to bring satisfaction to users. Besides Windows 11, it comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor, Express Charge 2.0, Intel Iris Xe graphics (up to 96 EUs), and storage up to 256GB PCIe 4 SSD.

Lenovo Z Series

For businesses searching for a reliable laptop that can handle the work while providing extreme security, Lenovo will offer the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16. Lenovo claims that Z13 is a 13.3″ ultramobile business device, while Z16 is a 16″ performance powerhouse. And while the two vary in some ways, they offer the same features that can be useful for any user.

Apart from the Windows 11 OS, one of the biggest things Lenovo Z Series laptops are offering is the AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series Mobile Processors, making them the first laptops to apply a security processor embedded in the CPU. Sporting the Microsoft Pluton Security Processor, this gives the users the defense against the latest, complex attacks on their system and critical info.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Z Series laptops adopt a sustainable design using recycled aluminum material and vegan leather. The laptops also run in Windows 11 Pro and up to 32GB LPDDR5 memory. Nonetheless, Z13 can offer you up to 8 cores and 16 threads through the R7 PRO Z processor, while Z16 can give you 8 cores and 16 threads + 12 GPU cores in the R9 PRO processor.

HP Elite Dragonfly G3

For professionals planning to improve their experience in meetings, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 offers an excellent set of features. It has a 13.5-inch 3:2 OLED display for brighter and more accurate colors and a crystal-clear audio system delivered by four B&O-tuned speakers with discrete amplifiers. It is also aided with the HP Dynamic Voice Leveling and AI-based noise reduction 2.0 to assure your voice will come out perfectly clear and natural-sounding during presentations, even when a mask is covering your mouth.

For maximum performance in all activities, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 includes the Intel 12th Gen vPro Evo processor, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Fast Charge capability and of course, the Windows 11 OS.