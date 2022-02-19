Gamers scouring the market for a gaming laptop would find a good deal in HP OMEN 16. It is fueled by new technologies to ensure speed in games and the power to handle multiple tasks at once, and it comes with a generous $330 discount.
Specifications:
Product/Model Name: OMEN by HP Laptop 16-c0011dx
Microprocessor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (up to 4.4 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads)
Memory (Standard): 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)
Integrated Video Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
Discrete Video Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)
Hard Drive: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
Display: 16.1″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
Wireless Connectivity: Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate)
Dimensions: 36.92 x 24.8 x 2.3 cm
Webcam: HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones
Audio: Audio by Bang & Olufsen; DTS:X Ultra; Dual speakers; HP Audio Boost
Software: Windows 11 Home
Highlights:
- Enjoy your game anywhere without worrying about the laptop’s battery life. The HP OMEN can last up to 9 hours and 30 minutes of action-packed games. Moreover, you can go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 30 minutes.
- Denmark’s Bang & Olufsen reduces ground noise while delivering bold, crisp, and accurate sounds. The technology with dual speakers makes HP OMEN 16’s sound system more immaculate both for games and movies.
- Users have a behemoth 16.1-diagonal inch FHD display (1920 x 1080) that delivers smooth visuals with its 144 Hz refresh rate.?
- Your laptop can stand hours and hours of heavy work, all thanks to the all-new OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology. With the help of three-sided venting and five-way airflow, HP OMEN 16’s performance is always maximized.
- The HP OMEN 16 is packed with all the essential ports you need: 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate (DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge); 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge); 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate; 1 HDMI 2.1; 1 RJ-45; 1 AC smart pin; and 1 headphone/microphone combo.
- The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (up to 4.4 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) will be your weapon in assuring the consistently smooth and powerful performance of your computer.
- The keyboard allows you to backlight 4 independent zones with different RGB keyboard lighting. WASD keys are outlined to highlight key controls. It’s all easily controlled through the OMEN Gaming Hub.
For more information about the HP OMEN 16 deal, click here.