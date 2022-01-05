We reported yesterday that Intel is working on a new generation of its foldable laptop initiative, and today it appears Samsung showed off what their entrant will look like at CES 2022.

The Samsung Flex Note is a large folding laptop that is 17.3 inches open and 13 inches when folded.

Samsung says the device has a zero-gap hinge which allows the device to be very thin, even when folded.

We first heard about the device after it was trademarked in July 2021. The device was shown off by Samsung Display rather than Samsung Electronics, so for now it is merely a concept, but with Intel’s renewed push for foldable this year we may still see a similar device from Samsung hit the market.

via SamMobile