ASUS announces Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition with a unique 3.5-inch OLED companion display

At CES 2022, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the ASUS P6300 laptop’s 600-day space mission, ASUS today announced the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition laptop. This special edition laptop features a unique space-themed design details and a special Zero-G Titanium color. Another highlight of this laptop is ZenVision, a 3.5-inch OLED companion display mounted externally on the lid. This display can show customizable messages and animations.
Highlights of Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition laptop:
- Complies with the ultra-tough US Space Systems Command Standard SMC-S-016A testing protocols, so it is capable of withstanding extreme temperatures (-24 to 61° C) when operational and vibration (20 – 2000 Hz).
- Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i9 H-Series processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32 GB RAM, a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, and Intel WiFi 6E.
- 16:10 2.8K 90 Hz OLED HDR PANTONE Validated touchscreen with DisplayHDR True Black 500-certified visuals, with a 100% DCI-P3 gamut and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.
ASUS today also announced the all-new Zenbook 14 OLED with a new lid design and two new color options: Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue.
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) highlights:
- 16:10 2.8K 90 Hz OLED NanoEdge 550-nit PANTONE Validated display with a 100% DCI-P3 gamut
- Dolby Atmos and a Harman Kardon-certified sound system with a smart amplifier for powerful spatial sound.
- DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification for deep blacks and TÜV Rheinland certification for eye care.
- 16.9 mm thin and 1.39 kg light
- 12th Generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16 GB of RAM, ultrafast PCIe 4.0 SSDs, a 75 Wh battery
- Two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports
Source: ASUS
