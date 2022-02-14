Despite the continuous effects of the pandemic affecting the whole world, inventors and companies aspiring to offer something new didn’t fail to surprise us in this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. And while some of the entries were just presented online, the features they showcased left attendees in total awe. With that, here are the best 2022 CES entries:

BMW iX Flow

We love sports cars primarily for their looks, and if that is true for you, the BMW iX Flow is the answer. Aside from the futuristic shape of its bodywork, iX Flow boats the new E-Ink electrophoretic paper technology that lets it literally change its appearance digitally. This is all possible through the laminated electrophoretic film on the car’s body. The said material contains microcapsules with the diameter of human hair. On the other hand, inside the capsules are the differently charged white, black, or colored particles that will be visible when an electric field is used. With this, the car’s body can change color ranging from black to white or in between and will highlight the patterns on the car’s surface.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector

We usually watch our favorite movies on phones and laptops. And if we want to upgrade into something more cinematic, there are those reliable projectors. Yet, setting them up can be demanding with all the cables you need to plug in and the laptop and speakers to connect. Well, Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K made an instant solution for all of those things. It is an all-in-one projector that can deliver 4K resolution pictures through its 2,400 lumens of brightness. Completing the package is the built-in 30-watt speakers, which will remove the need for an external sound system. To top it all off, you can install some streaming apps on it! With all this, it is undeniably a mini-cinema packed in a small portable box!

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

The competition in the laptop industry is getting tougher and tougher, and manufacturers keep on inventing new ways to get attention in the market. The latest innovation in the category is found in the entirety of Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. Just with a single glance, it’ll confuse anyone with what it really is. It is like an amalgamation of a laptop, a tablet, and a monitor screen. But to give you a quick summary of it, it is a 17.3″ foldable OLED (FOLED) touchscreen with a narrow bezel. And the surprise? You can use the entire screen as a monitor or fold it in half to use one part as a digital keyboard. It is not the first in the said technology, but its delivery in some sections makes it stand out from others. As a plus, it has some other alluring specs like 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, a Harman Kardon-certified quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system, a compact 12.5″ folded body, and a color sensor for automatic brightness and color temperature control.