We reported two days ago that Intel was once again pushing for folding laptops for 2022, with companies being encouraged to use their “horseshoe” folding laptop chassis updated for 2022 to bring the new class of devices to market rapidly.

Yesterday we saw Samsung’s Flex Note which appeared to be based on the same platform, with a 17.3-inch tablet folding into a 13-inch clamshell. Today a similar design by Asus has been revealed by analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). The low-resolution image does reveal the presence of a kickstand and removable hard keyboard, both elements of Intel’s horseshoe chassis.

According to Young the device will use a BOE flexible display and will hit the market in Q2 2022.

Unfortunately Young reiterated the same concerns that we have and which has prevented the release of folding screen notebooks in the past. He noted that the market is still nascent due to a “lack of optimized OS”, and we have yet to see what Microsoft has been doing with Windows 11 behind the scenes to address the issue.