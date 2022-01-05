Google will make Android smartphones work better with Windows PCs

by Pradeep

 

Google Windows Android

With the Microsoft Your Phone app, you can make and receive calls and texts, check notifications, and instantly access your Samsung Galaxy smartphone’s photos and apps – all on your Windows PC. Today, Google announced a new integration between Android smartphones and select Windows PCs.

With the new integration, after connecting your Android phone to your Windows PC with Fast Pair, you’ll be able to quickly set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages and share files with Nearby Share.

Google is working with Acer, HP and Intel to bring these new features to select Windows PCs first later this year.

Source: Google

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments