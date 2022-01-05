Google will make Android smartphones work better with Windows PCs

With the Microsoft Your Phone app, you can make and receive calls and texts, check notifications, and instantly access your Samsung Galaxy smartphone’s photos and apps – all on your Windows PC. Today, Google announced a new integration between Android smartphones and select Windows PCs.

With the new integration, after connecting your Android phone to your Windows PC with Fast Pair, you’ll be able to quickly set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages and share files with Nearby Share.

Google is working with Acer, HP and Intel to bring these new features to select Windows PCs first later this year.

Source: Google