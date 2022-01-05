Lenovo reveals ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 with a unique 8-inch secondary screen for multitasking

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 render 1

At CES 2022, Lenovo today announced the new ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 with an innovative 8-inch secondary screen and a 17.3-inch ultra-wide 21:10 aspect ratio primary display. ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors, up to 32GB LPDDR5 and up to 2TB Solid State storage. The 8-inch second touch-enabled LCD display enables several new multitasking scenarios, some of them are listed below.

  • Application sub tools can be shown on second display freeing up main screen for creation
  • More engaging collaboration with full width conferencing adding a chat window on the second display, or a notepad function to take notes during online meetings
  • Can be used as a drawing board to edit or refine images; the integrated digital pen with ColorKing+ plug-in by Ufro enables faster, more accurate color matching. Capture color from virtually any surface with the pen and instantly find the closest PANTONE Color based on substrate
  • A “waterfall” capability is very useful during document editing as source pages can extend from the main to the second display
  • A “Magic Launcher” can place frequently used application icons on the second display for quick access
  • The calculator function makes navigating spreadsheets or financial applications a breeze, group launch can even be configured to automatically open the calculator when launching a spreadsheet, for example.
  • Smartphone mirroring onto the second display improves multitasking and synergy across devices

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 render

ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 also features:

  • 3-inch primary display, 21:10 ultra-wide aspect ratio with 3072×1440 resolution at 120Hz, up to 400nits brightness and 90% screen-to-body (STB) ratio with Dolby Vision support and Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe certification
  • 8-inch second LCD touch glass display with 800×1280 resolution
  • Integrated digital pen with the ColorKing+ plug-in provides creative content producers access to the most current PANTONE Colors from 16 different libraries
  • Smart Power button with integrated Fingerprint Reader
  • FHD Infrared Camera with physical privacy shutter
  • Harman/Kardon developed Dolby Atmos Speaker System
  • Wi-Fi 6E for fast and stable connectivity
  • Backlit Keyboard and glass Click Pad

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will be available from May 2022 starting at $1399.

Source: Lenovo

