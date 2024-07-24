Windows 10 22H2's KB5040525 optional update of July 2024 fixes system bugs and stability

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s that time of the month once again. Microsoft has now launched the KB5040525 optional update for Windows 10 v. 22H2 users, bringing a few improvements here and there.

The Redmond tech giant addresses issues with Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) that caused app crashes and memory leaks, as well as a Windows Backup problem affecting EFI system partitions. It also resolves printing issues related to the Print Support App and Universal Print service.

Some other key fixes also include resolving problems with the FrameShutdownDelay registry key, HTML preview rendering in Group Policy editor for WPA3, and targeting issues in Group Policy Preferences with multi-forest environments.

But still, it comes with yet another issue highlighted in a previous update. After this update, error 0x80070520 may prevent changing your profile picture. Microsoft then says that a fix is coming soon.

In the last previous KB5039299 security update for Windows 10 v. 22H2, Microsoft says that some users may concounter issues with Copilot, particularly affecting users with a vertical taskbar or multi-monitor setup. The very same problem also persisted in the non-security patch of June 2024, the KB5039299 update, which also fixed past Start menu icon errors.

Earlier, Microsoft reminded users that Windows 11 v. 22H2 is reaching its end-of-servicing (EOS) period in October 2024. Windows 10’s 22H2, on the other hand, will still be supported until October 14, 2025.

Check out the full documentation of KB5040525 (OS Build 19045.4717) Preview for Windows 10 v. 22H2 on Microsoft’s website.