Top 5 Picks: Best 24-Inch TVs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Finding the perfect 24-inch TV can be tricky, especially with so many options available. Whether you need a compact screen for a small room, a gaming setup, or a kitchen, a 24-inch TV can deliver a great viewing experience without taking up too much space. This article will guide you through the top 5 best 24-inch TVs that offer a blend of quality, features, and value.

In this guide, we’ll explore the ideal 24-inch TV for your needs, from high-definition clarity to smart features and budget-friendly choices. We’ve carefully selected models that stand out in terms of picture quality, sound, connectivity, and overall performance, ensuring you get the most out of your investment. Let’s dive in!

What Are The Best 24-Inch TVs To Buy?

Samsung UN24H4000

The Samsung UN24H4000 is a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and straightforward 24-inch TV. It offers a clear picture with its HD resolution and features Samsung’s Wide Color Enhancer, which boosts color vibrancy. This model is easy to set up and use, making it ideal for smaller spaces like kitchens or bedrooms. It’s a no-frills option that delivers a dependable viewing experience.

This TV is perfect for anyone who wants a simple, easy-to-use television without the bells and whistles of smart features. Its compact size and good picture quality make it suitable for various settings, ensuring you always have access to your favorite shows and movies.

Key Features:

HD Resolution

Wide Color Enhancer

ConnectShare Movie

Clear Motion Rate 120

Price: $179

TCL 24S325

The TCL 24S325 is a smart 24-inch TV that offers excellent value. It comes with Roku TV built-in, giving you access to thousands of streaming channels and apps. The picture quality is impressive for its size and price point, providing sharp details and vibrant colors. Its user-friendly interface and extensive streaming options make it a great choice for those who want a connected entertainment experience.

Ideal for cord-cutters and streaming enthusiasts, the TCL 24S325 combines affordability with smart functionality. Enjoy easy access to your favorite streaming services and channels, all in a compact and convenient package.

Key Features:

Roku TV

HD Resolution

Direct LED Backlight

Built-in Wi-Fi

Price: $148

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21

The Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 is another excellent smart TV option, featuring Amazon Fire TV built-in. This allows for seamless integration with Amazon services and easy access to a wide range of streaming apps. The picture quality is decent, and the voice control via Alexa adds extra convenience. It’s a budget-friendly choice that doesn’t compromise on smart features.

This TV is an excellent choice for Amazon Prime members and those who use Alexa-enabled devices. Its integration with Amazon’s ecosystem makes it easy to stream content, control smart home devices, and access a variety of apps.

Key Features:

Amazon Fire TV

HD Resolution

Voice Control with Alexa

Multiple HDMI Inputs

Price: $129.99

LG 24TN510S-WZ

The LG 24TN510S-WZ is a versatile 24-inch TV that doubles as a monitor. It features a built-in webOS platform, providing access to various streaming apps. The picture quality is sharp and clear, making it suitable for both entertainment and productivity. Its wide viewing angle and multiple connectivity options make it a flexible choice for different setups.

Perfect for small offices, dorm rooms, or any space where you need a dual-purpose device, the LG 24TN510S-WZ offers the best of both worlds. Enjoy high-quality entertainment and efficient productivity with this versatile TV/monitor.

Key Features:

webOS Platform

HD Resolution

Wide Viewing Angle

Multiple Connectivity Options

Price: $199

VIZIO D24h-J09

The VIZIO D24h-J09 is a simple and affordable 24-inch TV that delivers reliable performance. It offers HD resolution and a decent picture quality for its price range. While it lacks smart features, it’s a great option for those who just need a basic TV for watching broadcast channels or connecting external devices. Its compact design makes it easy to fit into any room.

Ideal for those who prefer a straightforward TV without smart features, the VIZIO D24h-J09 is a budget-friendly option that provides a reliable viewing experience. It’s perfect for guest rooms, garages, or any space where you need a basic TV.

Key Features:

HD Resolution

Full-Array LED Backlight

Multiple HDMI Ports

Sleek Design

Price: $139

Feature Comparison

Feature Samsung UN24H4000 TCL 24S325 Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 LG 24TN510S-WZ VIZIO D24h-J09 Smart TV No Yes Yes Yes No Resolution HD HD HD HD HD Built-in OS N/A Roku TV Amazon Fire TV webOS N/A Voice Control No No Alexa No No Price (USD) $179 $148 $129.99 $199 $139

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features and prices of the top 5 24-inch TVs, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.

Tips

Measure Your Space: Before buying, measure the space where you plan to place the TV to ensure it fits comfortably.

Before buying, measure the space where you plan to place the TV to ensure it fits comfortably. Consider Viewing Distance: A 24-inch TV is best suited for viewing distances of around 3-6 feet.

A 24-inch TV is best suited for viewing distances of around 3-6 feet. Check Connectivity: Ensure the TV has enough HDMI ports for your devices, such as gaming consoles and streaming boxes.

Making The Right Choice

Choosing the best 24-inch TV depends on your individual needs and preferences. Whether you prioritize smart features, picture quality, or budget, there’s a model that fits your requirements. Consider how you plan to use the TV and which features are most important to you.

FAQ

What is the ideal viewing distance for a 24-inch TV?

The ideal viewing distance for a 24-inch TV is typically between 3 to 6 feet.

Are 24-inch TVs good for gaming?

Yes, 24-inch TVs can be good for gaming, especially in smaller spaces or for setups where a larger screen isn’t necessary. Look for models with low input lag and decent refresh rates.

Do all 24-inch TVs have smart features?

No, not all 24-inch TVs have smart features. Some are basic models designed for simple viewing without internet connectivity or app access.

What is the average lifespan of a 24-inch TV?

The average lifespan of a 24-inch TV is typically around 60,000 to 100,000 hours, which translates to several years of regular use.

Related reading