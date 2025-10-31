How To Create A Group Text On IPhone 12: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Creating a group text on your iPhone 12 is a simple way to communicate with multiple people at once. Whether you’re planning a get-together, sharing updates with family, or coordinating with colleagues, group texts make it easy to keep everyone in the loop. This guide will walk you through the process of creating and managing group texts on your iPhone 12, ensuring you can stay connected with ease.

The iPhone 12 offers a seamless experience for group messaging, but understanding the different types of group texts and how to manage them is key. We’ll cover everything from creating a new group text to adding and removing participants, as well as troubleshooting common issues. By the end of this guide, you’ll be a pro at group texting on your iPhone 12.

How Do I Start a Group Text on My iPhone 12?

Creating a New Group Text

To start a new group text on your iPhone 12, follow these simple steps:

Open the Messages app on your iPhone. Tap the Compose button, which looks like a pencil on a paper, located in the top right corner of the screen. In the “To:” field, enter the phone numbers or contact names of the people you want to include in the group text. As you type, your iPhone will suggest contacts from your address book. Once you’ve added all the participants, type your message in the text field at the bottom of the screen. Tap the Send button (the blue arrow) to send your message to the group.

Adding Participants to an Existing Group Text

If you already have a group text and want to add someone new, here’s how:

Open the group text in the Messages app. Tap the group icon at the top of the screen (where the contact names or phone numbers are displayed). Tap the Info button (it looks like an “i” in a circle). Tap Add Contact. Enter the phone number or contact name of the person you want to add. Tap Done to add the new participant to the group.

Removing Participants from a Group Text

If you need to remove someone from a group text:

Open the group text in the Messages app. Tap the group icon at the top of the screen. Tap the Info button. Swipe left on the name of the person you want to remove. Tap the Remove button that appears.

Understanding iMessage vs. SMS Group Texts

It’s important to understand the difference between iMessage and SMS group texts:

iMessage Group Texts: These are group texts that use Apple’s iMessage service. They appear in blue bubbles. iMessage requires all participants to have an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, or Mac) and an active internet connection (Wi-Fi or cellular data). iMessage group texts support features like read receipts, typing indicators, and the ability to name the group.

These are group texts that use Apple’s iMessage service. They appear in blue bubbles. iMessage requires all participants to have an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, or Mac) and an active internet connection (Wi-Fi or cellular data). iMessage group texts support features like read receipts, typing indicators, and the ability to name the group. SMS/MMS Group Texts: These are group texts that use the standard SMS/MMS protocol. They appear in green bubbles. SMS/MMS group texts work with any phone that can send and receive text messages, regardless of the operating system. However, they have limited features compared to iMessage.

Here’s a quick comparison of iMessage and SMS group texts:

iMessage vs. SMS Group Texts

Feature iMessage SMS/MMS Bubble Color Blue Green Device Apple Devices Only Any Phone Internet Required Not Required Features Rich (Read Receipts, etc.) Limited Group Naming Supported Not Supported

Tips for Managing Group Texts

Here are some tips to help you manage your group texts effectively:

Name Your Group Text (iMessage Only): To name a group text, tap the group icon, then tap the Info button, and then tap “Enter a Group Name.” This makes it easier to identify the group in your Messages list.

To name a group text, tap the group icon, then tap the Info button, and then tap “Enter a Group Name.” This makes it easier to identify the group in your Messages list. Mute Notifications: If you’re in a busy group text, you can mute notifications to avoid constant alerts. Tap the group icon, then tap the Info button, and then toggle the “Hide Alerts” switch to on.

If you’re in a busy group text, you can mute notifications to avoid constant alerts. Tap the group icon, then tap the Info button, and then toggle the “Hide Alerts” switch to on. Leave a Group Text: If you no longer want to be part of a group text, you can leave it. Tap the group icon, then tap the Info button, and then scroll down and tap “Leave this Conversation.” Note that you can only leave iMessage group texts with at least three other participants.

If you no longer want to be part of a group text, you can leave it. Tap the group icon, then tap the Info button, and then scroll down and tap “Leave this Conversation.” Note that you can only leave iMessage group texts with at least three other participants. Share Your Location: You can share your location with the group for a specific period. Tap the group icon, tap the Info button, and then tap “Share My Location.”

You can share your location with the group for a specific period. Tap the group icon, tap the Info button, and then tap “Share My Location.” Send Audio Messages: Instead of typing, you can send audio messages to the group. Tap and hold the microphone icon in the text field, record your message, and then release to send.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

Sometimes, you might encounter issues with group texts. Here are some common problems and how to fix them:

Not Receiving Group Texts: Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data. Also, check that you haven’t accidentally muted the group text.

Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data. Also, check that you haven’t accidentally muted the group text. Cannot Add Participants: If you’re trying to add someone to an SMS/MMS group text, they might not be able to join if they have an iPhone and iMessage is enabled. Try turning off iMessage in your iPhone settings (Settings > Messages > iMessage) and then try adding them again.

If you’re trying to add someone to an SMS/MMS group text, they might not be able to join if they have an iPhone and iMessage is enabled. Try turning off iMessage in your iPhone settings (Settings > Messages > iMessage) and then try adding them again. Messages Sending as Individual Texts: This can happen if some participants in the group don’t have iMessage enabled. Your iPhone might be sending individual SMS messages instead of a group iMessage.

Staying Connected with Group Messaging

Creating and managing group texts on your iPhone 12 is a straightforward way to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues. By understanding the differences between iMessage and SMS group texts, and by utilizing the tips and troubleshooting advice provided, you can ensure a smooth and efficient group messaging experience.

FAQ

Can you have a group text with Android users on iPhone? Yes, but it will be an SMS/MMS group text, which has limited features compared to iMessage.

How do I name a group text on my iPhone? Open the group text, tap the group icon at the top, tap the Info button, and then tap “Enter a Group Name.”

How do I know if I’m in an iMessage or SMS group text? iMessage group texts have blue bubbles, while SMS/MMS group texts have green bubbles.

Why am I not receiving group texts on my iPhone? Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data and that you haven’t muted the group text.

How do I leave a group text on my iPhone? Open the group text, tap the group icon at the top, tap the Info button, and then scroll down and tap “Leave this Conversation.”

Master Your Group Messaging on iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 makes group texting easy. With this guide, you can create, manage, and troubleshoot group texts like a pro, staying connected with everyone who matters.

