How To Use Strikethrough In Google Docs: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Strikethrough in Google Docs is a simple yet powerful formatting tool that allows you to indicate edits, mark completed tasks, or visually represent deleted text without permanently removing it. Whether you’re collaborating on a document with colleagues, editing your own work, or creating a to-do list, strikethrough can be a valuable asset for clear communication.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough on how to effectively use the strikethrough feature in Google Docs, covering various methods and use cases to enhance your document editing workflow. From using keyboard shortcuts to accessing the formatting menu, we’ll show you everything you need to know to master this useful tool.

How Do I Strikethrough Text in Google Docs?

Using the Format Menu

Select the Text: Highlight the text you wish to strikethrough. Open the Format Menu: Click on “Format” in the Google Docs menu bar. Navigate to Text: Hover over “Text” in the dropdown menu. Apply Strikethrough: Select “Strikethrough” from the submenu.

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

Select the Text: Highlight the text you want to strikethrough. Use the Shortcut: Press Alt + Shift + 5 (Windows) or ? + Shift + X (Mac).

Using the Toolbar

Select the Text: Highlight the text you wish to modify. Find the Format Options: If the toolbar is customized to include the strikethrough, click the strikethrough icon. (Note: This is not a default toolbar option and requires customization).

Strikethrough on Mobile (Google Docs App)

Select the Text: Tap and hold to select the text you want to strikethrough. Open the Formatting Options: Tap the “A” icon at the top of the screen. Apply Strikethrough: In the Text tab, tap the “Strikethrough” option (it looks like an “X” through the letter).

Removing Strikethrough

Select the Strikethrough Text: Highlight the text you want to remove the strikethrough from. Repeat the Process: Use the same method you used to apply the strikethrough (Format menu, keyboard shortcut, or toolbar). This will toggle the strikethrough off.

Copying and Pasting Strikethrough Formatting

Select the Formatted Text: Highlight text that already has strikethrough applied. Copy the Formatting: Click the “Paint format” icon (the paint roller) on the toolbar. Apply to New Text: Highlight the text you want to apply the strikethrough to. The formatting will be copied over.

While you can’t directly strikethrough text within a comment, you can suggest a strikethrough:

Highlight the Text: Select the text you want to suggest striking through. Add a Comment: Right-click and select “Comment.” Suggest an Edit: In the comment box, you can type something like “Strikethrough this?” or use the suggestion feature to propose the edit directly.

When to Use Strikethrough

Editing and Revisions: Indicate text that needs to be removed or replaced.

Indicate text that needs to be removed or replaced. Task Management: Mark completed tasks on a to-do list.

Mark completed tasks on a to-do list. Collaborative Documents: Show changes made to a document without deleting the original content.

Show changes made to a document without deleting the original content. Legal Documents: Show proposed deletions while maintaining a record of the original text.

Strikethrough vs. Other Formatting Options

Understanding the difference between strikethrough and other formatting options can help you choose the right tool for the job.

Feature Purpose Strikethrough Indicates text to be removed or completed tasks. Underline Emphasizes text or indicates a hyperlink. Bold Draws attention to important words or phrases. Italics Used for emphasis, titles of works, or foreign words. Highlight Draws attention to specific sections of text for review or reference.

Tips for Effective Use of Strikethrough

Consistency is Key: Use strikethrough consistently throughout your document for a professional look.

Use strikethrough consistently throughout your document for a professional look. Combine with Comments: Use comments to explain why you’re suggesting a strikethrough, especially in collaborative documents.

Use comments to explain why you’re suggesting a strikethrough, especially in collaborative documents. Avoid Overuse: Don’t strikethrough large blocks of text, as it can make the document difficult to read.

Mastering Strikethrough in Google Docs

By following these step-by-step instructions, you can easily add and remove strikethrough formatting in Google Docs. Whether you’re using the format menu, keyboard shortcuts, or the mobile app, this guide provides all the information you need to effectively use this valuable tool.

FAQ

How do I strikethrough on Google Docs mobile? Tap and hold to select the text, tap the “A” icon, and then tap the strikethrough option in the Text tab.

What is the keyboard shortcut for strikethrough in Google Docs? The keyboard shortcut is Alt + Shift + 5 (Windows) or ? + Shift + X (Mac).

Can I use strikethrough in Google Docs comments? No, you can’t directly strikethrough text within a comment, but you can suggest a strikethrough by adding a comment to the selected text.

How do I remove strikethrough in Google Docs? Select the strikethrough text and repeat the same process you used to apply the strikethrough (Format menu, keyboard shortcut, or toolbar).

Why is strikethrough useful in Google Docs? Strikethrough is useful for indicating edits, marking completed tasks, or visually representing deleted text without permanently removing it.

Related reading