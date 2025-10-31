How To Set Google Chrome As Default Browser In Windows 10: A Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Setting Google Chrome as your default browser in Windows 10 ensures that all web links and HTML files open automatically in Chrome, providing a seamless browsing experience. This simple change can greatly improve your workflow and consolidate your online activities within your preferred browser environment. If you’re tired of Windows constantly opening links in Microsoft Edge, this guide will walk you through the steps to make Chrome your go-to browser.

This article provides a comprehensive, step-by-step guide to changing your default browser to Google Chrome in Windows 10. By following these instructions, you can easily configure your system to use Chrome for all your web browsing needs. Let’s get started!

Changing Your Default Browser to Chrome: How Do You Do It?

Setting Chrome as the Default Browser via Windows Settings

Click the Start button in the lower-left corner of your screen. Click the Settings icon (it looks like a gear). In the Settings window, click on Apps. In the left sidebar, click on Default apps. Scroll down to the Web browser section. Click on the browser currently listed as the default (likely Microsoft Edge). In the “Choose an app” pop-up window, select Google Chrome.

Setting Chrome as the Default Browser from Chrome Itself

Open Google Chrome. Click the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner of the Chrome window to open the menu. Click on Settings. Scroll down to the Default browser section. Click the Make default button. This will open the Windows Settings app directly to the Default apps section, where you can select Chrome as described above.

Verifying Chrome is the Default Browser

After completing either of the above methods, confirm that Google Chrome is now listed as the default browser in the Windows Settings app under “Web browser.”

Try opening a web link from an email or another application to ensure it opens in Chrome.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

“Make default” button is greyed out: Ensure you have administrative privileges on your computer. You may need to log in with an administrator account or contact your IT department if you’re on a work computer.

Ensure you have administrative privileges on your computer. You may need to log in with an administrator account or contact your IT department if you’re on a work computer. Links still open in Microsoft Edge: Double-check the file associations. In the Default apps settings, you can also set default apps by file type (e.g., .html, .htm) and protocol (e.g., HTTP, HTTPS).

Double-check the file associations. In the Default apps settings, you can also set default apps by file type (e.g., .html, .htm) and protocol (e.g., HTTP, HTTPS). Chrome doesn’t appear in the list of browsers: Ensure Google Chrome is properly installed on your system. If it’s not, download and install it from the official Google Chrome website.

Tips for a Smooth Transition

Import Bookmarks and Settings: When you first launch Chrome, it will prompt you to import bookmarks, history, and passwords from your previous browser. This makes the transition seamless.

When you first launch Chrome, it will prompt you to import bookmarks, history, and passwords from your previous browser. This makes the transition seamless. Install Chrome Extensions: Reinstall any Chrome extensions you used in your previous browser to maintain your browsing functionality.

Reinstall any Chrome extensions you used in your previous browser to maintain your browsing functionality. Pin Chrome to the Taskbar: For quick access, right-click the Chrome icon in the taskbar and select “Pin to taskbar.”

Browser Default Change Completed

Changing your default browser is a simple yet impactful adjustment that can greatly improve your online experience. By following these steps, you can ensure that Google Chrome is always the go-to application for opening web links on your Windows 10 computer.

FAQ

How do I make Chrome my default browser on Windows 11? The process is very similar to Windows 10. Go to Settings > Apps > Default apps, find the browser you want to set as default and set the desired file types and link types to Google Chrome.

Why can’t I change my default browser? This can happen if you don’t have administrative rights on your computer or if your organization has set specific policies.

Will changing my default browser delete my bookmarks? No, changing your default browser will not delete your bookmarks. You can import them into Chrome from your previous browser.

What if Chrome isn’t listed as an option? Make sure Chrome is properly installed on your computer. If it’s not, download and install it from the official Google Chrome website.

