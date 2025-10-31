How To Add Printer To IPad: A Step-by-Step Guide For Easy Printing

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Printing directly from your iPad can significantly streamline your workflow, eliminating the need to transfer files to a computer. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to connect your iPad to a printer, ensuring a hassle-free printing experience. Whether you have an AirPrint-enabled printer or need to explore alternative solutions, we’ll cover everything you need to know about how to add printer to iPad.

This process is simple and efficient, allowing you to print documents, photos, and web pages directly from your iPad with ease. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to quickly set up your printer and start printing from your iPad in no time.

Want to Print from Your iPad? Here’s How

Check AirPrint Compatibility

AirPrint is Apple’s technology that allows you to print wirelessly from your iPad without installing drivers.

Visit Apple’s AirPrint support page: Go to the Apple website and search for “AirPrint printers.” Find your printer model: Check if your printer is listed as AirPrint-compatible.

Connect to the Same Wi-Fi Network

Your iPad and printer must be on the same Wi-Fi network to communicate.

Go to Settings on your iPad: Tap the Settings app. Select Wi-Fi: Ensure that Wi-Fi is enabled. Choose your Wi-Fi network: Select the same network your printer is connected to. Verify printer connection: Make sure your printer is powered on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Add an AirPrint Printer

If your printer is AirPrint-compatible, adding it is straightforward.

Open the app you want to print from: Such as Photos, Safari, or Files. Tap the Share icon: This usually looks like a square with an arrow pointing upwards. Select Print: Scroll down and tap the Print option. Choose your printer: If your printer is on the same Wi-Fi network, it should appear in the Printer Options. Tap on it to select. Adjust print settings: Choose the number of copies, paper size, and other settings. Tap Print: Start the printing process.

Using a Non-AirPrint Printer with a Third-Party App

If your printer isn’t AirPrint-compatible, you can use a third-party app.

Download a printer app: Popular options include Printer Pro by Readdle or Print n Share. Install the app: Follow the app’s instructions to install it on your iPad. Configure the app: Open the app and follow the setup instructions to connect to your printer. This may involve installing software on your computer to act as a bridge. Print from the app: Use the app to open the document or photo you want to print and follow the app’s printing instructions.

Print Using Google Cloud Print (If Applicable)

Google Cloud Print is another option for printing from your iPad, especially if you have a Google Cloud Print-ready printer. Note that Google Cloud Print service has been discontinued, but some printers might still offer similar functionality through their own cloud services.

Check printer compatibility: Ensure your printer supports Google Cloud Print or the manufacturer’s equivalent. Set up Google Cloud Print: Follow the printer’s instructions to connect it to your Google account. Download the Google Chrome app on your iPad: You’ll need Chrome to access Google Cloud Print. Print from Chrome: Open the document or webpage you want to print in Chrome, tap the three dots in the top right corner, and select Print. Choose your printer: Select your Google Cloud Print-connected printer. Adjust settings and print: Configure your print settings and tap Print.

Tips for Troubleshooting

Ensure both devices are on the same network: Double-check that your iPad and printer are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Double-check that your iPad and printer are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Restart your printer and iPad: A simple restart can often resolve connectivity issues.

A simple restart can often resolve connectivity issues. Update your printer’s firmware: Check the manufacturer’s website for firmware updates.

Check the manufacturer’s website for firmware updates. Check for app updates: Ensure your printing app is up to date.

Ensure your printing app is up to date. Consult your printer’s manual: Refer to your printer’s manual for specific troubleshooting steps.

Printer Options Comparison

Feature AirPrint Printers Non-AirPrint Printers (with App) Google Cloud Print (Legacy) Ease of Setup Very Easy Moderate Moderate to Complex Driver Required No Sometimes No Network Same Wi-Fi Same Wi-Fi Cloud-based Functionality Basic printing features Advanced features often available Basic printing features Ongoing Support Native Apple Support App developer support Limited

Effortless Printing from Your iPad

Adding a printer to your iPad is a straightforward process that enhances your mobile productivity. By following these steps, you can easily print documents, photos, and more directly from your iPad, making your workflow more efficient and convenient.

FAQ

How do I know if my printer is AirPrint compatible? Check Apple’s official AirPrint support page or your printer’s manual.

What if my printer isn’t AirPrint compatible? You can use a third-party app like Printer Pro or Print n Share.

Why can’t my iPad find my printer? Ensure both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network and that your printer is powered on.

Can I print from my iPad using Bluetooth? No, iPads primarily use Wi-Fi for printing. Bluetooth is not typically used for printing.

Is Google Cloud Print still available? No, Google Cloud Print has been discontinued. Consider using AirPrint or a third-party app.

Related reading