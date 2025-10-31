How To Customize Windows 11 Start Menu: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Windows 11 Start Menu is a central hub for accessing your applications, files, and settings. While it offers a cleaner and more modern look compared to previous versions, its default configuration may not perfectly align with your workflow. Fortunately, Windows 11 provides numerous customization options, allowing you to tailor the Start Menu to your exact preferences.

This guide will walk you through the various ways you can customize your Windows 11 Start Menu, from pinning your favorite apps to organizing them into folders and adjusting the overall layout. By the end of this article, you’ll have a Start Menu that’s both visually appealing and highly functional, making your Windows 11 experience more efficient and enjoyable.

Want a Personalized Start Menu? Here’s How

Pinning and Unpinning Apps

Pinning apps to the Start Menu is a great way to keep your most frequently used programs readily accessible.

Click the Start button on the taskbar. Browse the list of installed apps. Right-click on the app you want to pin. Select “Pin to Start”. The app will now appear in the Pinned section of the Start Menu.

To unpin an app:

Click the Start button. Locate the app in the Pinned section. Right-click on the app. Select “Unpin from Start”.

Arranging and Grouping Apps

Keep your Start Menu organized by arranging and grouping your pinned apps.

Click the Start button. Click and drag an app icon to move it to a new position within the Pinned section. Drag one app icon on top of another to create a folder. Click the folder to open it and view its contents. Click the folder name to rename it.

Showing More or Fewer Pinned Items

Adjust the layout to display more or fewer pinned apps and recommendations.

Right-click on the desktop and select “Personalize”. Click on “Start”. Click the toggle next to “Show more pins” to enable or disable it. Enabling this option will reduce the size of each app icon, allowing you to fit more on the screen.

Customizing the “All Apps” List

While you can’t directly customize the “All Apps” list, you can manage which apps appear there by uninstalling programs you no longer need.

Click the Start button. Click “All apps”. Locate the app you want to uninstall. Right-click on the app. Select “Uninstall”.

Adjusting the Power Button Options

Customize what happens when you click the power button in the Start Menu.

Right-click on the desktop and select “Personalize”. Click on “Start”. Click on “Power”. Select your preferred action from the dropdown menu (Sleep, Shut down, or Restart).

Showing Folders Next to the Power Button

Add shortcuts to frequently accessed folders directly in the Start Menu.

Right-click on the desktop and select “Personalize”. Click on “Start”. Click on “Folders”. Toggle on the folders you want to display next to the Power button (e.g., Settings, File Explorer, Documents).

Tips

Use folders to group apps by category (e.g., “Productivity,” “Entertainment,” “Games”).

Regularly review your pinned apps and remove those you no longer use frequently.

Experiment with different layouts to find the configuration that works best for you.

Start Menu, Your Way

By taking the time to customize your Windows 11 Start Menu, you can create a personalized and efficient workspace that streamlines your daily tasks. These adjustments will give you quick access to everything that you need, and nothing that you don’t.

FAQ

How do I change the color of the Start Menu? You can change the color of the Start Menu by going to Settings > Personalization > Colors and choosing a different accent color.

Can I make the Start Menu transparent? Yes, you can enable transparency effects for the Start Menu by going to Settings > Personalization > Colors and toggling on “Transparency effects”.

How do I remove recommended items from the Start Menu? You can disable recommended items by going to Settings > Personalization > Start and toggling off “Show recently added apps” and “Show most used apps”.

How do I add more rows of pinned apps to the Start Menu? Windows 11 automatically adjusts the number of rows based on the number of pinned apps. You can’t manually add more rows, but you can pin more apps to fill the available space.

Can I revert to the Windows 10 Start Menu? No, Windows 11 does not offer a built-in option to revert to the Windows 10 Start Menu. However, third-party apps may offer this functionality.

Windows 10 vs. Windows 11 Start Menu: Key Differences

Feature Windows 10 Windows 11 Design Live Tiles, customizable groups Static icons, simplified layout Location Left side of the screen Centered on the taskbar (can be moved to left) Customization More extensive, Live Tile options Limited, focuses on pinned apps and folders Recommendations Includes app suggestions and recent files Focuses on recent files and frequently used apps

