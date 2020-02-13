Yesterday we reported about Nokia’s decision to back out of MWC 2020. HMD Global cited the Coronavirus outbreak as the reason for backing out of MWC 2020. The news was followed by GSMA, who announced the decision to call off MWC 2020.

Now, it looks like the cancellation of MWC has hurt HMD in more ways. HMD Global had plans to announce the rumoured Nokia 10 at MWC 2020. Nokia was also rumoured to announce an Android WearOS smartwatch and the first Android feature phone at MWC 2020. However, it looks like the plan has now moved to the back burner as HMD Global looks for alternative options.

We still plan to showcase what we had lined up for our presence at MWC Barcelona and will share details on how we’ll do that soon. – HMD Global

At this point, we are not sure if HMD plans to host a press conference separately or will push the launch of Nokia 10 to another date. HMD Global could host a press conference at the same time as its MWC 2020 keynote speech was set to take place but we have no official information at the moment.

Via TechRadar