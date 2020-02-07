HMD is going to launch as much as five new Nokia smartphones at its MWC 2020 event on February 23. Now, according to the latest rumors, there is one more new product that the Finnish company is planning to launch.

HMD is rumored to launch a new Nokia smartphone alongside Nokia 1.3, Nokia Originals, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 8.2, and a Nokia Android feature phone at the MWC 2020 event. Rumors also suggest that the Nokia smartphone will be powered by Google’s Waer OS and will also have support for eSIM, which, in turn, will make it a direct competitor to leading smartwatches such as Apple Watch, Xiaomi MI watch, Huawei Watch 2 Pro.

We might see two variants of the Nokia smartwatch — one that has support for eSIM, which will be a bit expensive, and the other one is GPS-only variant and, therefore, will be slightly cheaper.

HMD made no prior announcement about its smartwatch, so we don’t know much about the product as yet. However, according to PhoneArena, the Nokia smartwatch will be available only in Europe, the US, and select markets in Asia(via BGR).

What features you want to see in Nokia’s Wear OS smartwatch? Let us know in the comments section below.