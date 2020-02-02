According to the latest rumors, Nokia is going to unveil as many as five new smartphones at its MWC 2020 event on February 23. Of all the six smartphones, the most exciting one is the Nokia 400, the world’s first Android feature phone.

Nokia 400 will have support for 4G networks and will also be able to run useful Google apps such as Google Assistant, YouTube, Google Chrome. Beyond that, you don’t have much information about Nokia’s Android feature phone at this moment.

Apart from Nokia 400, Nokia has four new smartphones planned for the MWC 2020 event — Nokia 1.3, Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, Nokia Original series. What you should not expect at Nokia’s MWC event is the Nokia 9 successor dubbed Nokia 9.2, as the company is currently working on an under-display selfie camera for the flagship smartphone.

But if you’re excited about Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3, you can read about them below.

NOKIA 8.2 5G SPECS

Nokia’s first 5G smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. It’s rumored to feature either a pOLED display or an LCD display. Other specs include 32MP selfie camera, 3,500mAh battery, 3.5mm audio jack, fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is expected to be priced around 459 euros, which roughly translates to $505.

NOKIA 5.2 SPECS

The 5.2 will be Nokia’s budget smartphone. It’s expected to be powered by Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup at the back — 16MP primary sensor and 8MP secondary camera. For selfies, you’ll get an 8MP front-facing camera. Nokia 5.2 is rumored to be priced around 169 euros(~$186).

NOKIA 1.3 SPECS

The 1.3 is going to be the cheapest Nokia phones at the MWC event. The smartphone will be based on MediaTek chipset and will pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It’ll feature a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The is expected to be available at a price point of 79 euros(~87).

Which Nokia phone(s) you’re most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.