343 Industries has confirmed that Halo Infinite’s ongoing Fracture: Tenrai event will be going away later this week on Tuesday the 30th of November at 10 AM PT.

Alongside the samurai themed cosmetics brought in by the Fracture: Tenrai event, the fan favourite Fiesta mode will also be disappearing, and it’s not due to return until some ambiguous point in January of 2022.

While this event, as with the rest of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, is free-to-play, players have still been loudly voicing their concerns and dismay over the handling of this event since progression relies on Halo Infinite’s much-maligned daily challenges.

Addressing the concern, Halo community director Brian Jarrard took to Twitter, assuring fans that their “constructive feedback is being heard loud and clear.”

Despite the litany of complaints from fans, Jarrard went on to say that “changes will take time,” and that, at the moment, the team is having “a much deserved break for the holiday after a long final stretch.”

Alongside Jarrard, 343 Industries head of design Jerry Hook voiced their own concern with the game’s progression, saying that “I am still playing Halo and feeling everyone’s pain on progression. We are back at it next week and this will be top of my list with the team.”

The Fracture: Tenrai event is planned to return five more times before Season One of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer draws to a close sometime next May. Once Season 2 kicks off, Halo Infinite’s campaign will also be getting a co-op mode at long last.