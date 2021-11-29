Halo Infinite is currently due to launch on December 8th 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Microsoft has now posted a new live-action trailer for the multi-player game with a heroic theme, connecting Masterchief’s battles with acts of bravery in the past.

The description notes:

Throughout human history, heroes have risen when called upon. The Master Chief carries each act of bravery with him into his most challenging battle yet. We’ve always believed in heroes, it’s time to become one.

Microsoft also released another trailer called Carry On which can be seen below;

You can play Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer right now, but the Campaign which is launching on the 8th of December will require a once-off purchase or an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

via onMSFT