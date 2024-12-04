Google's NotebookLM turns your Spotify Wrapped into AI podcast, but not for all users

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Spotify Wrapped, the annual tradition, is now getting a personalized AI podcast of your year in music. It’s powered by Google’s NotebookLM and its AI Overview tech.

The AI hosts (only in English) can explore your favorite tracks, artists, and how music tastes evolved throughout 2024 so that it’s uniquely tailored and engaging for everyone. Unfortunately though, the feature itself is only available for eligible Free and Premium users in select countries: the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden.

“We had a lot of fun making these with Spotify, and we hope you enjoy listening to your own,” Google says.

This year’s Spotify Wrapped also comes amid the streaming platform’s push for AI. A while ago, Spotify launched an AI DJ in English and in Spanish, which curates your listening experience and gives backgrounds of songs that you (think) might like.

Spotify Wrapped summarizes your listening habits over the past year, and for a year full of good music like 2024, it’s a no-brainer. You get data on your most-played songs and artists, as well as trends that were going on each month. The idea is so good that YouTube Music has even made its own “Wrapped,” which launched just last week.

Google’s NotebookLM, on the other hand, has introduced a lot of updates in recent months. After rolling out in December 2023, Google continues to add a lot of perks like YouTube video URL upload and the feature that lets you turn boring lectures into an interesting podcast with an updated Audio Overview.