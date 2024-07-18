Spotify AI DJ feature expands from English, now in Spanish under "Livi" moniker

Spotify AI DJ in Spanish is now available in Latin American countries

Spotify arrived with an interesting AI DJ feature some time ago. The premise of the feature is simple: you get an AI voice that curates you throughout your playlist with commentaries instead of just skipping songs.

It is yet to be available in all parts of Europe, as it’s now available in certain markets, but Spotify has just recently launched the Spanish version of this AI DJ.

Xavier Jernigan was the first English AI DJ voice model, while the new Spanish voice, “Livi,” is modeled after Olivia Quiroz Roa, a Senior Music Editor from Mexico City. The Spanish AI DJ responds to increased demand from Spanish-speaking users and is available in various Spanish-speaking countries.

Spotify’s Spanish AI DJ is now available for beta testers with plans to launch any time soon. The best part of it, you can switch between English and Spanish by adjusting settings within the DJ feature on Spotify.

“In fact, over the last few months, we’ve seen an over 215% increase in social conversation around DJ in Spanish. Rolling out DJ in Spanish was a natural next step in the evolution of the product,” Spotify says.

Spotify AI DJ is currently available in about 50 markets, including the US, the UK, Singapore, Sweden, the Philippines, Ghana, Kenya, Pakistan, Nigeria, and more.

As for its Spanish expansion, Spotify launched the feature for Latin American countries, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.